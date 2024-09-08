GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Victoria College physics alumni hold AI seminar

Calicut University Computer Sciences department head V.L. Lajeesh inaugurated the seminar

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Victoria College Physics Alumni Association and the Palghat Development Centre for Science, Technology and Management (PDCSTM) jointly conducted a seminar on ‘Artificial intelligence and its opportunities and challenges’ here on Sunday.

Calicut University Computer Sciences department head V.L. Lajeesh inaugurated the seminar. He spoke about the potentials and possibilities of AI. Dr. Lajeesh advised that people should focus on socially responsible AI applications.

PDCSTM director Parakkal Ramachandra Menon presided over the function. He said the seminar will be an introduction of AI technology to a large section of people in Palakkad. He said AI-based start-ups will be encouraged in the proposed Smart City project of Palakkad.

An Artificial Intelligence Community Club of Palakkad was formed after the seminar by including different sections of people interested in AI.

Aswini Kumar Menon, Physics Alumni Association secretary, said that the AI Club would create awareness about the importance and possibilities of AI among the people of Palakkad.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.