Victoria College physics alumni hold AI seminar

The Government Victoria College Physics Alumni Association and the Palghat Development Centre for Science, Technology and Management (PDCSTM) jointly conducted a seminar on ‘Artificial intelligence and its opportunities and challenges’ here on Sunday.

Calicut University Computer Sciences department head V.L. Lajeesh inaugurated the seminar. He spoke about the potentials and possibilities of AI. Dr. Lajeesh advised that people should focus on socially responsible AI applications.

PDCSTM director Parakkal Ramachandra Menon presided over the function. He said the seminar will be an introduction of AI technology to a large section of people in Palakkad. He said AI-based start-ups will be encouraged in the proposed Smart City project of Palakkad.

An Artificial Intelligence Community Club of Palakkad was formed after the seminar by including different sections of people interested in AI.

Aswini Kumar Menon, Physics Alumni Association secretary, said that the AI Club would create awareness about the importance and possibilities of AI among the people of Palakkad.