ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria College English dept. alumni meet held

March 24, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former teachers and students of the English Department, Government Victoria College, posing for a photograph.

Former students and teachers of English department, Government Victoria College, regrouped on the campus on Saturday and refreshed memories. Maya Nair, former head of the department who is retiring this year, was felicitated at the function.

Najeeb P.M., Sheena N.G., and Thomas V.L. were chosen president, secretary and treasurer respectively of the English Alumni Association for the next two years.

K. Mohandas, Geetha Nair, Sakina P.M., Usha M. Nair, G.M. Lathika and Chinna Thampi spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US