Victoria College English dept. alumni meet held

Former students and teachers of English department, Government Victoria College, regrouped on the campus on Saturday and refreshed memories. Maya Nair, former head of the department who is retiring this year, was felicitated at the function.
Najeeb P.M., Sheena N.G., and Thomas V.L. were chosen president, secretary and treasurer respectively of the English Alumni Association for the next two years.
K. Mohandas, Geetha Nair, Sakina P.M., Usha M. Nair, G.M. Lathika and Chinna Thampi spoke.
