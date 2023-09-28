Victims of otter attacks to stage protest

September 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

Demanding steps by the Forest department to control the rising number of otters in the Iruvazhinji river, a group of around 200 persons who sustained injuries in otter attacks will organise a protest meet at Theyyathukadavu in Kodiyathur on October 2. The protesters are people from Karassery, Kodiyathur and Chathamangalam panchayats. According to the organisers, there is no sufficient stock of medicines at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treating the injured. Indefinite protests are also being planned if the department fails to address the issue, they said.

