ADVERTISEMENT

Victims of otter attacks to stage protest

September 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding steps by the Forest department to control the rising number of otters in the Iruvazhinji river, a group of around 200 persons who sustained injuries in otter attacks will organise a protest meet at Theyyathukadavu in Kodiyathur on October 2. The protesters are people from Karassery, Kodiyathur and Chathamangalam panchayats. According to the organisers, there is no sufficient stock of medicines at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treating the injured. Indefinite protests are also being planned if the department fails to address the issue, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US