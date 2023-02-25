HamberMenu
‘Victims being traumatised in the age of social media’

February 25, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Devan Ramachandran in conversation with Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) Manoj Abraham at the inauguration of a website of the NGO, Bodhini. Actor Poornima Indrajit and Cyberdome nodal head and Inspector General of Police P. Prakash are seen.

In the criminal justice system, the victim does not get attention, and the entire spectrum often forgets the victim, said Justice Devan Ramachandran, judge of the Kerala High Court. He was inaugurating the website of Bodhini, a non-governmental organisation that deals in the spaces of cyber safety, body safety, and healing, predominantly in the spaces of sexual violence. 

Justice Ramachandran said the system was mainly concerned about arresting and punishing the offender. “In the age of social media, victims are increasingly traumatised. It’s not just the fault of the system but society also. While the victim loses his or her dignity, the offenders live happily.”   

Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) Manoj Abraham said online crimes were not being adequately reported. Though the number of cases has gone up, most of them are suo moto cases taken by the police. He said organisations like Bodhini had a great role in healing and rehabilitation.  

Mr. Abraham handed over the recording of the awareness sessions to Cyberdome Nodal Head P. Prakash, Inspector General of Police IGP.

