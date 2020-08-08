Victim tests positive, tests on all those injured in air crash

08 August 2020 21:58 IST

Kozhikode: The Health Department is conducting COVID tests on all those injured in the air crash at the Calicut International Airport on Friday night after one of the victims was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

It was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who confirmed about the status of infection among the deceased on Saturday. Earlier, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja urged all those who engaged in rescue operations at the crash site on Friday to go in self-quarantine. Ms. Shylaja said that a large number of people had participated in the rescue work and it was becoming difficult to track all of them. It would be better if they went in quarantine on their own, she added.

Meanwhile, reports from other private hospitals said more people are testing positive for the virus. According to reports the condition of 12 injured people at the Government Medical College Hospital and 16 at the Government General Hospital is stable. Seven others at a private hospital have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

