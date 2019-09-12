Victim of wrong diagnosis stages sit-in

Rajani, 38, who had to undergo chemotherapy at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, after being wrongly diagnosed with breast cancer, staged a sit-in protest in front of Mavelikara taluk office on Wednesday (Thiruvonam day), alleging delay in getting the aid promised by the State government.

Collector’s promise

She later ended her protest after District Collector Adeela Abdulla intervened and promised her that a decision on compensation would be taken soon. She also demanded action against doctors of the medical college hospital.

Ms. Rajani, a native of Kudassanadu in Alappuzha, had lost her job at a clothing store after she was diagnosed with cancer. Although the government had promised her a job and all help, after admitting to wrong diagnosis at the MCH, the authorities failed to keep the promise.

The woman, who had a 6-cm-long lump on a breast, received treatment from the oncology department in February. She was given treatment after a tru-cut biopsy test conducted at a private lab revealed a small area of malignancy on her breast.

No malignancy

Later, a review result showed that there was no malignancy. Following this, the woman approached the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for a breast scan, which too ruled out cancer. The woman had suffered hair loss after the chemotherapy session.