VICTERS to showcase talents

Children with special talents now have an opportunity to showcase these to the world through the General Education Department’s education channel Victers. In the wake of the lockdown, the KITE VICTERS channel is launching ‘Muthodu Muthu’ to telecast children’s talents. Those who can sing, dance, paint, recite stories, or do experiments can send videos to 8921886628.

The videos should be less than three minutes long. Selected videos will also be put up on VICTERS’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.