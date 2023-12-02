ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vicharana Sadas’ by UDF begins on Saturday

December 02, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage mock trials, or ‘Vicharana Sadas’, against the Kerala government’s ‘corruption, nepotism, extravagance and mafia raj,’ from Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the Vicharana Sadas at Pappanamcode in the Nemom Assembly constituency at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

People from all walks of life who have had first hand experience of the ‘erroneous policies’ pursued by the government will present their experiences at the Sadas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US