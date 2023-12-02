‘Vicharana Sadas’ by UDF begins on Saturday

December 02, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage mock trials, or ‘Vicharana Sadas’, against the Kerala government’s ‘corruption, nepotism, extravagance and mafia raj,’ from Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will inaugurate the Vicharana Sadas at Pappanamcode in the Nemom Assembly constituency at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

People from all walks of life who have had first hand experience of the ‘erroneous policies’ pursued by the government will present their experiences at the Sadas.