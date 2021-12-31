Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on five-day visit to Lakshadweep, Kerala

The Vice President is slated to attend various events at Androth, Kadmat and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep over two days before returning to Kochi on January 2.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who had a brief stopover at the naval airport here while en route to Lakshdweep, was accorded a warm reception on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Dignitaries including Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Mayor M. Anil Kumar, K.J. Maxi, MLA, and Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Antony George, received Mr. Naidu who arrived by a special aircraft from Delhi.

The Vice President is slated to attend various events at Androth, Kadmat and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep over two days before returning to Kochi on January 2. At Kochi, he’s scheduled to visit the soon-to-be commissioned indigenous aircraft carrier of the Navy which is undergoing a series of sea trials right now.

Mr. Naidu will also have a visit to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, the only DRDO facility in Kerala. He will lay foundation for a towed array integration centre at the laboratory.

He is also slated to take part in an event held in connection with the 150th death anniversary of Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara at Mannanam.