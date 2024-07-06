ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President to arrive in Thiruvanthapuram on Saturday, traffic curbs in place

Published - July 06, 2024 08:40 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday on a two-day visit to the State. On Saturday, Mr. Dhankhar will attend the 12th convocation at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Valiyamala, as the chief guest. Mr. Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, is scheduled to arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.55 a.m. on a special Air Force flight.

He will attend the convocation at the IIST at 11.30 a.m. At 3 p.m., the Vice President will leave for Kollam by helicopter. He will return to Thiruvananthapuram at 9.15 a.m. on Sunday. He will leave for New Delhi at 9.45 a.m.

Traffic regulations will be in place in the Thiruvananthapuram city and Nedumangad taluk (where the IIST is situated) from 7 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Saturday in connection with the Vice President’s visit. Traffic regulations will also be in place in Thiruvananthapuram city from 6.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, traffic will be regulated on the following routes from 7 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Saturday: Domestic airport, Shanghumughom, All Saints Junction, Chakka, Pettah, pattoor, Asan Square, Palayam, RR Lamp, Museum, Vellayambalam, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Peroorkada, Vazhayila. Airline passenghers are advised made the necessary travel arrangements in advance. The following route should be used to travel to the domestic terminal: Venpalavattam, Chakka flyover, Eanchakkal, Kallumoodu, Ponnara bridge and Valiyathura. To the international terminal, travellers should go via Venpalavattam, Chakka flyover, Eanchakkal, Ananthapuri hospital service road.

