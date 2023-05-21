HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to inaugurate silver jubilee celebration of Kerala Assembly building today

May 21, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit, will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebration of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building on Monday morning.

The function will begin at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge of the Assembly at 10.30 a.m. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A. N. Shamseer, Minister for Devaswoms and Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan and Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan will be present.

The Vice President will leave for Kannur at 12 noon. He will leave for New Delhi after visiting the Ezhimala Naval Academy.

On his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday, Mr. Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar were received by the Governor and Transport Minister Antony Raju. He left for the Raj Bhavan after visiting the Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.