Vice-President Dhankhar to inaugurate silver jubilee fete of Kerala Assembly complex

May 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex on May 22. He will also formally launch a beautification project of the Legislative Assembly and release a souvenir on the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival 2023 held in January on the occasion. The Legislature complex was formally inaugurated on May 22, 1998 when the then President K.R. Narayanan dedicated the building to the nation. Legislative business commenced on the new premises during the 10th Kerala Legislative Assembly on June 29, 1998 when E.K. Nayanar was the Chief Minister and M. Vijayakumar the Speaker.

Addressing mediapersons in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said former Chief Ministers and Speakers will be felicitated during the celebrations. Eighty-two-year-old former Piravom MLA M.J. Jacob, who made the country proud by bagging two bronze medals at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland last year, will also be honoured on the occasion.