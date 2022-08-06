Vice Chiefs of Services visit Southern Naval Command

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) along with the Vice Chiefs of all three Services visited the Southern Naval Command (SNC) between August 4 and 5, said a press release.

A live demonstration of Water Survival Training Facility at INS Garuda was witnessed by them. They were also briefed on the progress of activities relating to the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier, to be inducted as Vikrant.