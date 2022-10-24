Vice-Chancellors rebuff Governor’s ultimatum to resign

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who interacted with media persons here, accused the Governor of attempting to project the State in bad light

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 25, 2022 11:10 IST

File picture of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

The Vice Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala have rebuffed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s diktat to resign on Monday.

Citing the Supreme Court judgement that annulled A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor M. S. Rajasree’s appointment, the Governor who is also the Chancellor of universities had ordered them to tender their resignations by 11.30 a.m. Armed with the government’s backing, the Vice Chancellors chose not to comply and seek legal recourse in the issue.

Following hectic backdoor parleys, the Vice Chancellors have moved the Kerala High Court for an urgent hearing. The court is scheduled to hold a special sitting at 4 p.m. to consider the petition against the Governor’s order.

Earlier in the day, Vice Chancellors Sabu Thomas, Gopinath Ravindran and M. K. Jayaraj of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kannur University and Calicut University respectively reportedly huddled together in Kochi to seek legal advice.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, who interacted with media persons here, accused the Governor of attempting to project the State in bad light at the behest of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She also charged Mr. Khan was motivated by a feudal mindset that aspired to impose a colonial structure of governance by ignoring the democratic spirit that prevailed in universities and the State as a whole.

She alleged the Governor’s abrupt decision to seek the Vice Chancellors’ resignations is intended to scuttle the government’s efforts to modernise the higher education sector.

Meanwhile, various universities witnessed agitations by Left-aligned organisations in protest against the Raj Bhavan move. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held demonstrations at the Kannur, Malayalam and Kerala Universities and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. CPI (M)-backed All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) also organised protest meets across the State.

