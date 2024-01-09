GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vice Chancellors’ panel to monitor implementation of four-year degree programmes

January 09, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu presenting a copy of ‘Foundation of Knowledge and Inquiry across Disciplines’ to  Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Vice Chancellor M.V. Narayanan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The first governing body meeting of the reconstituted Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) decided to constitute a committee of Vice Chancellors to oversee the implementation of four-year degree undergraduate courses in the State next academic year on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, assessed the progress of preparations that were made to introduce the four-year degree programmes.

Dr. Bindu launched ‘Foundation of Knowledge and Inquiry across Disciplines’, a book jointly authored by linguists K.P. Mohanan and Tara Mohanan, and presented the first copy to Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Vice Chancellor M.V. Narayanan. Prof. Tara Mohanan is a member of the committee entrusted with preparing foundation courses for the four-year degree programmes.

A committee chaired by former Pro Chancellor of the Singapore National University Mohan B. Menon has been formed to formulate the curriculum for four-year integrated teacher education programme.

The meeting also resolved to launch the ‘Study in Kerala’ project with an aim of transforming Kerala into a higher education hub. An International Higher Education Summit will be organised as part of the endeavour.

The governing body approved the recommendations submitted by a committee chaired by Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath to regulate educational consultancies operating in the State. It also decided to create an online repository of study materials.

KSHEC Vice Chairman Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese, Vice Chancellor of State universities and other governing body members also participated in the meeting.

