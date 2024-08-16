ADVERTISEMENT

Vicar electrocuted while lowering national flag in Kerala’s Kasaragod on Independence Day

Updated - August 16, 2024 11:09 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 10:50 am IST - Kasaragod

While attempting to lower iron flagpole, it accidentally came into contact with high-tension wire

The Hindu Bureau

Fr. Kudilil Mathew (30), vicar of Mulleria Infant St. Jesus Church in Kasaragod in Kerala, died of electrocution while lowering the national flag on Thursday (August 15, 2024) evening. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. after Fr. Mathew had returned from conducting mass on Independence Day.

While attempting to lower the iron flagpole, it accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock. Another priest present also received a shock and collapsed. Both were rushed to the nearby Co-operative Hospital at Mulleria, but Fr. Mathew succumbed to his injuries.

Fr. Mathew, a native of Kannur, also served as the vicar of Delampadi St. Mary’s Church. His body has been moved to the Kasaragod General Hospital mortuary for further procedures.

Kerala

