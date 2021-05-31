Kerala

Vicar, 24 others arrested for lockdown violations

The Nedumbasserry police booked 25 people, including a vicar, under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance on charge of congregating at a church in violation of the lockdown violations on Monday morning.

The congregation was held in connection with the first communion of a parish member at St. Joseph Church at Poovathussery. The priest also held a holy mass attended by an assembly of people.

The rural police were alerted about the lockdown violation after the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik received a tip-off.

The accused, including the vicar, were summoned to the police station. They were arrested, fined ₹300 each and then released on bail.

