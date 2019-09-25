ViBGYOR film festival from November 7

The 13th edition of the ViBGYOR short and documentary film festival will be held at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall from November 7 with the theme ‘Rebooting New India’.

Films will be screened from 9 a.m. on all days of the four-day festival.

The S. Sarath Chandran Memorial talk will be delivered on November 7.

The festival will conclude on November 10.

Organised by ViBGYOR Film Collective, the festival will screen selected documentaries, short films, animation films, and music albums from across the world.

Pluralist traditions

“In the recent past, people have been talking about an emerging mode and model of a new India, ‘India 2.0’. After the Parliament elections, it has become evident that the idea of a new India is no more just a talk, but a full-fledged project, apparently embraced by a majority of the millennium generation and the leaders they voted into power. A closer analysis reveals that the so called ‘recent past’, in many ways, ignores and intends to do away with the pluralist traditions and experiences of an ‘old India’,” points out the concept note of the festival.

Who will possibly be included and excluded in the ‘’brand new’ corporate India? What relevance the age-old history of an enormously heterogeneous nation like India may have for people born in the post-globalisation and liberalisation period? Would that history be totally derailed and rewritten to be presented as the only version of history? When a democratically elected government amends the nation’s constitution at its whims and fancy, unilaterally removing the autonomy of a State and throwing a drag net in another State to find out who is the ‘real Indian’ and who is not, are we not witnessing the slow death of democracy itself?”

These are certain questions that the festival wishes to address from a broader perspective, connecting what is happening in India to other parts of the world, say the organisers.

Opening discussions

“ViBGYOR has never attempted to provide answers. We always opened up discussions, leaving space for irreverent voices of dissent and disagreement and brought into dialogue even forces that clearly oppose our political stands,” they say.

Founder member of Women in Cinema Collective and Dean of SH School of Communications Asha Aachi Joseph is the festival director of the 13th edition. R.P. Amudhan, P. Baburaj, and Kasthuri Basu are the curators.

For delegate passes, contact: 9447000830, 9567839494.