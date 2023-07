July 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The transfer allotment for changing school/course for students who have taken permanent admission in the main phase of Plus One vocational higher secondary single window admission has been published on www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in Students who have received allotment should take permanent admission to the school/course they have received allotment to before 1 p.m. on Thursday. If they do not take admission, they will be eliminated from the admission process.