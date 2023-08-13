HamberMenu
VHSE NSS mini residential camps conclude today

August 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A residential mini camp for this academic year is under way in all vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) National Service Scheme (NSS) units in the State. Four main projects are being implemented in the camps by nearly 17,000 Plus One student volunteers in 341 school campuses who newly enrolled in the NSS.

These include lighting of the ‘Samatwa Jwala’ in the streets near the camp in the evening to sensitise the public and the students to the problem of gender discrimination and exploitation of women; visit to houses in the village adopted by school NSS to conduct gender equality audit as part of the Thulyam scheme being implemented in association with the Women and Child Development department; visit to houses of bed-ridden patients to conduct tests for lifestyle diseases for free as part of Dridhagathram project in association with the Health department’s Non-communicable Diseases Cell; and Vayohitham as part of which students visit old-age homes near school and understand the problems faced by the residents in a bid to address them.

Director of General Education Shanavas S. released the camp project theme poster in the State capital. State NSS Officer Ansar R.N. and NSS regional director G. Sridhar Guru were present.

The camps will conclude on Monday.

