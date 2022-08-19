VHSE NSS awards announced

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
August 19, 2022 21:38 IST

The State and district-level excellence awards for the General Education Department’s Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) National Service Scheme (NSS) for the 2021-22 academic year have been announced.

The awards for best school units and programme officers take into consideration the activities taken up from 2019 to 2022.

The State-level award for the best units were bagged by Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS) for Girls, BP Angadi, Tirur, Malappuram, and Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode.

The awards for the best programme officers went to Siliyath K. of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS) for Girls, BP Angadi, Tirur, Malappuram, and Soubhagya Lakshmi M.K. of Government VHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode.

Veda B.S. of Government VHSS, Balussery, Kozhikode, and Niyas Noufal of Government VHSS, Thattakuzha, Idukki, were chosen as the best volunteers.

The district-level awards have gone to Government VHSS, Veeranakavu, Thiruvananthapuram; KPSPM VHSS, East Kallada, Kollam; Government VHSS, Pathanamthitta; VHSS, Naduvattom, Alappuzha; VHSS, Irumbanom, Ernakulam; PMSI VHSS, Chappangadi; Malappuram; Government VHSS, Balussery; Kozhikode; Government Sarvajana VHSS, Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad; Government VHSS, Edayannur, Kannur; and Government VHSS, Iriyanni; Kasaragod.

The awards, announced by Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. on Friday, will be given away on September 24, NSS Day.

