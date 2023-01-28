ADVERTISEMENT

VHSE job fairs to be held in all districts

January 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vocational higher secondary job fairs will be organised in all districts, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a job fair organised by the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) wing at Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, here on Saturday.

The job fair this academic year is being held with the support of the Employment and Training department. Employment opportunities primarily in five sectors are being introduced to job aspirants. They are engineering, agriculture and fisheries, paramedical sector, commerce and tourism, and general category. Such job fairs will allow students who studied vocational subjects to get employment in the same sector in private establishments.

Vocational higher secondary courses were on the road to change. The newly launched National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) job roles were very beneficial to students, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Nearly 2,700 students who had cleared vocational higher secondary courses registered for the job fair in the district. Nearly 80 companies participated and 542 candidates were short-listed.

