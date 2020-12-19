VHSE certificates on DigiLocker

The mark-lists of students who cleared the vocational higher secondary examinations (VHSE) this year are available on DigiLocker, the digital locker facility implemented by the Centre as part of its e-governance initiatives.

The documents were made available online by the Board of Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations in association with various agencies including Kerala State IT Mission, National e-Governance Division and National Informatics Centre. Certificates issued by DigiLocker are legally valid, according to an official release.

DigiLocker accounts can be created using the applicant’s mobile number and Aadhaar number on the website www.digilocker.gov.in.

Technical issues pertaining to DigiLocker can be resolved by contacting the State IT Mission citizen call centre on 1800-4251-1800 (toll-free), 155300 (from BSNL networks) or 0471-2335523 (other service networks).