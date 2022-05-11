VHP, Youth League activists take out marches in Perambra

Kozhikode

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Muslim Youth League came face to face in Perambra town on Wednesday evening after provocative slogans were reportedly raised during a march taken out by the former against the backdrop of the “halal beef” row.

According to local sources, the VHP’s march began from the bus stand. When it reached the market area, provocative slogans were reportedly raised. A group of MYL activists objected to this and started raising counter-slogans. The police pacified both the groups and brought the situation under control.

MYL activists claim that similar provocative slogans had been raised during another march by the BJP on Tuesday as well. This follows the recent arrest of one suspected Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist, who has been accused of assaulting the staff at a supermarket in the town demanding that beef without ‘halal’ sticker be sold there.