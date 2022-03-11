VGF for strengthening green energy production

₹1,152.93 cr. earmarked for energy sector

The Budget has earmarked ₹1,152.93 crore for the energy sector, of which an outlay of ₹44.44 crore is meant for schemes of the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT).

A Viability Gap Fund (VGF) will be launched for strengthening the production of green energy, including solar energy, in households. The Budget has set aside ₹32 crore for the scheme.

For exploring the scope of new or non-utilised energy resources, 3 MW demonstration projects will be implemented through a joint venture of the Kerala State Electricity Board, the Energy Management Centre, Kerala, and developers. The Budget has earmarked ₹4.5 crore for this project.

A 25 kilowatt-capacity hydro-kinetic turbine project, the first of its kind in the State, will be installed in the Moolathara left bank canal under the Chittoor Irrigation Project. This will be a joint project by the KSEB and the EMC. The capacity of the unit will be enhanced to 3 MW. For this and similar projects, the Budget has set aside ₹ 9.14 crore.

Micro grids with capacities of 300 kW will be established in unelectrified, remote tribal settlements in forest areas. The Budget has earmarked ₹3 crore for the project. Street vendors will be provided with 'solar pushcarts,' equipped with batteries. ''The solar PV capacity of each push cart will range from 500 to 600 watts. Demonstration projects of 100 such vehicles will be carried out,'' Mr. Balagopal said.

On a pilot basis, fishing boats engaged in deep water fishing will be equipped with one kilowatt solar-small wind hybrid power systems. This will ensure backup power and help fishers save fuel. The scheme will be expanded if found successful.