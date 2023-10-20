Vettucaud church to be included in heritage tourism project

October 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud, a major pilgrim centre in the State capital, will be made part of the State Heritage Tourism Project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Amenity Centre at the church built by the State government at a cost of ₹3 crore as part of the Pilgrim Tourism Project.

Located close to the Trivandrum International Airport and Shanghumughom and Veli tourism centres, the Vettucaud church had the potential to become a major pilgrimage tourism centre, Mr. Riyas said. “With devotees cutting across religious lines, it is a symbol of Kerala’s inclusive mindset and social harmony and fraternity”.

The Minister said Kerala Tourism had drawn up plans to protect centuries-old places of worship in various places in the State, as part of the a larger project to preserve tangible heritage of historical importance and attract visitors.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the Vettucaud Church should be declared an international spiritual tourism centre since it was visited by thousands of pilgrims every day. It would also help tap the tourism potential of the panoramic area and the local community, he added.

The amenity centre at the church, developed as a three-storey structure, was included in the ‘Thatvamasi’ project for promoting pilgrimage tourism and create basic amenities for visitors, and the work started in 2021. The complex has nine rooms, 14 toilets, a dormitory, utility room, lobby, waiting area, cafeteria, kitchen and electrical room.