HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vettucaud church to be included in heritage tourism project

Minister inaugurates amenity centre at church

October 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud, a major pilgrim centre in the State capital, will be made part of the State Heritage Tourism Project, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Amenity Centre at the church built by the State government at a cost of ₹3 crore as part of the Pilgrim Tourism Project.

Located close to the Trivandrum International Airport and Shanghumughom and Veli tourism centres, the Vettucaud church had the potential to become a major pilgrimage tourism centre, Mr. Riyas said. “With devotees cutting across religious lines, it is a symbol of Kerala’s inclusive mindset and social harmony and fraternity”.

The Minister said Kerala Tourism had drawn up plans to protect centuries-old places of worship in various places in the State, as part of the a larger project to preserve tangible heritage of historical importance and attract visitors.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the Vettucaud Church should be declared an international spiritual tourism centre since it was visited by thousands of pilgrims every day. It would also help tap the tourism potential of the panoramic area and the local community, he added.

The amenity centre at the church, developed as a three-storey structure, was included in the ‘Thatvamasi’ project for promoting pilgrimage tourism and create basic amenities for visitors, and the work started in 2021. The complex has nine rooms, 14 toilets, a dormitory, utility room, lobby, waiting area, cafeteria, kitchen and electrical room.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.