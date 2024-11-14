Vettucaud church fete: half-day holiday on November 15

The District Collector has declared a local holiday on Friday (November 15) afternoon in connection with the festival at the Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud, here. It will be a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Thiruvananthapuram and Neyyattinkara taluks.

Government offices and educational institutions in Amboori, Vaazhichal, Kallikkad, Ottasekharamangalam, Keezhatoor, Kulathummal, Maranalloor, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkal, and Vilappil village in Kattakada taluk will also have a holiday. There will be no change in public examinations scheduled earlier.