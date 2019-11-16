Kerala

Vettucaud church fete begins

Festive occasion: Devotees throng the Vettucaud Madre de Deus church in Thiruvananthapuram as the annual festival gets under way on Friday night.  

Flag hoisted for nine-day celebrations at Madre de Deus Church

Witnessed by religious leaders and hundreds of the faithful, the flag rose on Friday for the feast of Christ the King at the Madre de Deus Church, Vettucaud.

The ceremony marked the start of the nine-day festival at the church, which draws thousands of pilgrims. Over the nine days, various Catholic rites will lead the Holy Mass in turns in Latin, English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

Local parish vicar Fr. Joseph Bastin hoisted the festival flag after a Holy Mass led by R. Christudas, the auxillary bishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram.

Later, a procession bearing the ‘Christ the King’ flag was taken out.

Archbishop M. Soosa Pakiam, head of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram; Santhigiri Ashram organising secretary Swami Gururetnam Jnanatapaswi and the Chief Imam of the Manacaud Valiyapalli E. C. Aboobakker Al Qasimi spoke. A procession and special evening prayers will be held on November 23. This year’s festival will come to a close on November 24 with a Holy Mass led by Archbishop M. Soosa Pakiam.

