Vets to the rescue of camel in distress at Kuzhuppilly beach

Published - October 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
State department veterinarians rescuing a camel in distress after it collapsed due to health problems at Kuzhuppilly beach.

State department veterinarians rescuing a camel in distress after it collapsed due to health problems at Kuzhuppilly beach. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala State department veterinarians rescued a camel in distress after it collapsed from hunger, malnutrition, and accompanying health problems at the Kuzhuppilly beach.

Drs. Akhil Rag and team, veterinary surgeons from Edavanakkad veterinary hospital found the camel on October 7 (Monday) in a bad condition after it collapsed three days ago. The animal was brought to the beach as a tourist attraction by its owner from Uliyannoor near Aluva.

However, camels typically eat shrubs, leaves, and hay. The unfamiliar beachside vegetation caused the animal hardship, as it struggled to eat and gradually lost strength.

The vets said that the animal was plunged into distress because of Acidosis, a condition resulting from the loss of the body’s acid base balance.

The vets treated the animal with medicines, including doses of antibiotics. The camel is back on its feet and will take a few days before it is able to resume normal activities.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST

