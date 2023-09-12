ADVERTISEMENT

Vets begin treatment to improve PT 7’s vision

September 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The elephant codenamed PT7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) was captured on January 22 after it wreaked havoc in Dhoni and neighbouring areas for over four years. However, the tusker was found to have vision impairment in one of its eyes.

The Hindu Bureau

A team of veterinary doctors led by Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zacharia has begun treatment for the vision improvement of PT 7, the captured rogue elephant currently in confinement at Dhoni.

The elephant was brought out of its kraal for the first time a few days ago after it was captured on January 22. Forest officials said that the animal was responding positively to the commands of its mahouts.

The elephant codenamed PT7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) was captured on January 22 after it wreaked havoc in Dhoni and neighbouring areas for over four years. However, the tusker was found to have vision impairment in one of its eyes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials suspected that the vision loss could have been the result of an injury from one of the pellets that landed on the animal during its raids. The local people, fed up of the frequent marauding, were suspected to have shot the tusker. Several pellet wound marks were found on the pachyderm when it was caught on January 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US