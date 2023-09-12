HamberMenu
Vets begin treatment to improve PT 7’s vision

The elephant codenamed PT7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) was captured on January 22 after it wreaked havoc in Dhoni and neighbouring areas for over four years. However, the tusker was found to have vision impairment in one of its eyes.

September 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A team of veterinary doctors led by Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zacharia has begun treatment for the vision improvement of PT 7, the captured rogue elephant currently in confinement at Dhoni.

The elephant was brought out of its kraal for the first time a few days ago after it was captured on January 22. Forest officials said that the animal was responding positively to the commands of its mahouts.

Forest officials suspected that the vision loss could have been the result of an injury from one of the pellets that landed on the animal during its raids. The local people, fed up of the frequent marauding, were suspected to have shot the tusker. Several pellet wound marks were found on the pachyderm when it was caught on January 22.

Forest officials suspected that the vision loss could have been the result of an injury from one of the pellets that landed on the animal during its raids. The local people, fed up of the frequent marauding, were suspected to have shot the tusker. Several pellet wound marks were found on the pachyderm when it was caught on January 22.

