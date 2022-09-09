Kerala

Veterinary surgeon and dog handler vacancies

The Kollam district panchayat is appointing veterinary surgeons and dog handlers for its ABC programme for the 2022-23 financial year.

The appointment is for a contract period of 90 days and the interview will be held on September 13. There are eight vacancies for veterinary surgeons and they will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹44,020. There are 32 vacancies of dog handlers and the remuneration is ₹20,000 a month. Experienced persons will be given priority. Contact 0474 2793464 for more details.  


