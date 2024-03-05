Veterinary student’s death: V-C suspends Dean, assistant hostel warden

March 05, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) officiating Vice-Chancellor P.C. Saseendran on Tuesday suspended the Dean and the assistant hostel warden of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in connection with the death of a second-year veterinary student of the college.

Sidharthan J.S., was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on the university campus on February 18. Dr. Saseendran served a show-cause notice on Monday on M.K. Narayanan, Dean, and R. Kanthanathan, tutor and assistant warden of the hostel, in connection with the incident.

In his explanation, Dr. Narayanan said that there were no lapses on the part of the administration, and that the intervention was made at the right time. He also said that he was not the person residing on the campus and supervising things.

Dr. Saseendran, however, said in his order that the explanations received from Dr. Narayanan and Mr. Kanthanathan were found unsatisfactory.

“The undersigned is satisfied that the continuation of present incumbents in the position would seriously prejudice the inquiry and prevent a free and fair fact-finding. In such circumstances, it is felt that suspension of the officers from the service of the University is necessary,” Dr. Saseendran said.

Hence, they are suspended from service, he said.

However, they would be eligible for subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules, during the period of suspension, he added.

