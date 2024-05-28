ADVERTISEMENT

Veterinary student’s death: special commission sitting from today

Updated - May 28, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A special commission of inquiry appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to look into the alleged unnatural death of a second-year veterinary student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in Wayanad will commence on Wednesday.

The commission, headed by former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad, will look into the alleged administrative lapses on the part of the authorities/officers of KVASU that led to the death of Sidharthan J.S., the varsity authorities said in a release here.

The sitting will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the Cochin University of Science And Technology (Cusat) campus in Kochi.

Those who wish to give any pertinent statement, information or make disclosures shall contact the office in person or by post: Commission of Inquiry, Visiting Faculty Guest House, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cusat PO, Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, PIN - 682022, through e-mail Id: jahinquiry.kvasu@gmail.com, and phone: 88483-14328.

The person furnishing the statement/information or making the disclosure should reveal all material particulars about his/her identity in the communication to ascertain their credentials. If the informant wishes to keep their identity secret, it should be indicated in the communication, the authorities said.

