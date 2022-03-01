Veterinary student drowns in abandoned quarry
Malappuram native had gone for a bath along with friends
A student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Mannuthy, drowned in an abandoned quarry, near the university, on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Dulfiqar, 22, son of Siddique of Peruvallur, Malappuram. He was a first-year student of KVASU. The accident happened on Tuesday morning. As it was a holiday for the college, Dulfiqar, along with friends, went for a bath in the quarry behind the university.
He accidently fell into the water. After the fellow students alerted local people, they informed the Fire and Rescue Services. His body was recovered after a three-hour effort by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The body has been shifted to the district hospital.
