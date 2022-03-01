Veterinary student drowns in abandoned quarry

Malappuram native had gone for a bath along with friends

A student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University ​(KVASU), Mannuthy, ​drowned in an abandoned quarry, near the university, on Tuesday.

​​The deceased has been identified as Dulfiq​ar, 22, son of Siddique of Peruvallur, Malappuram. He was a first-year student of KVASU. The accident happened on Tuesday morning. As it was a holiday for the college​,​ Dulfiq​a​r, along with friends, went for a bath in the quarry behind the university​.

He accidently fell into the water. After the fellow students alerted local people, they informed the Fire and Rescue Services. His body was recovered after ​a three-hour ​effort by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The body has been shifted​ ​to the district hospital.