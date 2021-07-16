Veterinary nursing colleges to be set up in Kerala: Chinchu Rani

KALPETTA:

16 July 2021 16:38 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Co-operatives J. Chinchu Rani has said that Veterinary nursing colleges would be set up in the state.

Speaking to media after attending a meeting of senior officials of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here on Friday Ms.Chinchurani said that the posts of veterinary nurses, similar to the posts in health sector, would be created in the Animal husbandry sector to assist veterinary surgeons.

The Minister said she had directed the Varsity officials to intensify vaccine researches in making vaccine to combat the emerging diseases. Night services of veterinary surgeons would make available in 152 block panchayats in the state, Ms. Chinchurani added.

Ms. Chinchu Rani also inaugurated the Experiential learning programme – FLEX (focussed learning experience) of the final year B.Tech Dairy Science students of the College of Dairy Science and Technology, Pookode.

Innovative Dairy products such as herbal shrikhand, herbal whey squash and herbal whey candy have been developed by the students under the programme . They also presented the products to the Minister on that occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr.M.R.Saseendranath ,Registrar P.Sudheer Babu and T.Siddique MLA attended the programme.