 Veterinary hospitals will be made smart: Minister  

October 22, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani has said that the veterinary hospitals in all panchayats will be made smart. She was laying the foundation stone for the new building of the veterinary dispensary in the West Kallada panchayat.

“Various projects will be integrated to make the hospitals smart. The project will be first implemented in panchayats where space is available. Smart veterinary hospitals will be equipped with labs and other modern facilities. The government has allocated funds up to ₹ 1 crore for this,” said the Minister, who added that Kerala is the first State to provide compensation for dead cattle. The new veterinary dispensary at West Kallada is being constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided over the function while grama panchayat president C. Unnikrishnan, vice-president L. Sudha, standing committee heads and department officials were also present on the occasion.  

