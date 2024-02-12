Veterans of Indian Peace Keeping Force at Sri Lanka to meet in Kozhikode

February 12, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The members of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka during 1989-90 of the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Madras Regiment, are meeting 33 years after the Operation (OP) Pawan. The IPKF Warriors Meet 2024 will be held at the West Hill barracks in Kozhikode from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 14.

The unit commanded by then Colonel P.V. Sahadevan was the only unit of the IPKF that returned home without any casualties. Colonel Sahadevan later became Brigadier and bagged Veera Chakra, Vishisht Seva Medal and Athi Vishisht Seva Medal for his exploits in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and missions against the Naga terrorists in the northeast region before his retirement. He was also Deputy Commandant of National Security Guards and Deputy Director of Border Security Force.

The 122 Infantry Battalion, then based at Kannur under the name ‘Kannur Terriers’, has since then shifted to Kozhikode and assumed the name ‘Malabar Terriers’. It is now being commanded by Colonel D. Naveen Benjit. Incidentally, his father Major General (Rtd) David Iver Devavaram, recipient of Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, who had led one of the battalions of Madras Regiment under Brigadier Sahadevan, will be the chief guest at the IPKF Warriors Meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Subedar Rahman P.A., one of the organisers of the event told reporters here on Monday that around 400 out of 700 soldiers who were part of the OP Pawan would take part in the meet. The event would include inauguration of the OP Pawan Corner, intended to create awareness on the operation among younger generation, as well as unveiling installation at the gate of the barracks.

“This is the first time such a get together is happening for soldiers who took part in the operation. The OP Pawan Corner is also the first of its kind,” said Mr. Sahadevan, who took the initiative for the meeting.

Former Subedar Major M.P. Rajan and Former Captain Radhakrishnan E.K. were present at the press meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.