Veterans’ Day celebrated

February 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A Veterans’ Day was organised by the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Nooranad, on Monday. Around 60 ITBP veterans attended a veterans meet held in connection with the event. Senior veterans and the father of ITBP soldier Jomon P.J. who laid down his life for the country were honoured at the function. Jiju.S., commandant, ITBP 27th Battalion, Nooranad, deputy commandant Manoj P., assistant commandant Sagarmal Meena and others attended the function. ADVERTISEMENT

