Veteran RSS pracharak dead

KOCHI

12 June 2020 19:02 IST

R. Venugopal, one of the founding pracharaks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Kerala and a former national working president of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, died here aged 96. He represented India at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) twice. Born in the erstwhile royal family of Nilambur, he graduated from Victoria College in Palakkad before joining the RSS. Venugopal also worked as chief editor of Kesari weekly for a few years. The body was cremated at the public crematorium at Pachalam at noon on Thursday.

