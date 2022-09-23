Kerala

Veteran Malayalam actor Madhu turns 89

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer presents a shawl to veteran actor Madhu on his 89th birthday at the latter’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer presents a shawl to veteran actor Madhu on his 89th birthday at the latter’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan and Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer visited veteran actor Madhu at his residence here on Friday to wish him on his 89th birthday.

Mr. Vasavan presented the actor with a ‘ponnada’ (golden shawl). The Minister said Mr. Madhu has been someone who has proved his mettle in different roles as an actor and producer who stood for artistic cinema without bothering about profits or losses, and as a director who chose different themes.

Mr. Shamseer visited the actor in the evening and presented a bouquet and a shawl. People from various walks of life visited Mr. Madhu to wish him.


