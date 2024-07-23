ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Leftist K.K. Madhavan passes away

Published - July 23, 2024 10:10 am IST - Kozhikode:

K.K. Madhavan, father of Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema, also served as a area secretary of the CPI(M) in Balussery.

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Madhavan

K.K. Madhavan, 87, father of Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema, passed away at his house at Naduvannur in Kozhikode district on July 24 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former area secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Balussery, he had also served as the president of the Naduvannur Grama Panchayat.

Mr. Madhavan quit the party after his son-in-law and dissident CPI(M) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan floated the Revolutionary Marxist Party at Onchiyam in 2008. He had also been a stringer for Deshabhimani newspaper earlier.

Mr. Madhavan is survived by his wife Dakshayani and three daughters. His final rites will be performed in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US