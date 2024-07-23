Veteran Leftist K.K. Madhavan passes away

K.K. Madhavan, 87, father of Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema, passed away at his house at Naduvannur in Kozhikode district on July 24 morning.

A former area secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in Balussery, he had also served as the president of the Naduvannur Grama Panchayat.

Mr. Madhavan quit the party after his son-in-law and dissident CPI(M) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan floated the Revolutionary Marxist Party at Onchiyam in 2008. He had also been a stringer for Deshabhimani newspaper earlier.

Mr. Madhavan is survived by his wife Dakshayani and three daughters. His final rites will be performed in the evening.

