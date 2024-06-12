ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran journalist Siby Kattampally passes away

Published - June 12, 2024 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Siby Kattampally | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Siby Kattampally (George Thomas), 65, former Assistant Editor, Malayala Manorama, passed away on Wednesday. He was director, Institute of Journalism of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, and a former district president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

Kattampally’s career in journalism spanned close to four decades in various bureaus and the news desk of Malayala Manorama. He is a recipient of several awards and fellowships, including the Statesman award for rural reporting. The body will be kept at the Press Club from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

The funeral will be held at the Nettayam cemetery on Saturday after the final rites at the SFS Church, Vattiyurkavu.

He leaves behind his wife Kochurani George, daughter Ammu George, and son Thomas George.

