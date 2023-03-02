ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran journalist R. Sreenivasan passes away

March 02, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

He had been part of the Dina Thanthi Newspaper for over 50 years

The Hindu Bureau

R. Sreenivasan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Veteran journalist R. Sreenivasan who had been part of the Dina Thanthi newspaper for over 50 years passed away at his house in Bilathikulam housing colony in Kozhikode on Thursday. He was 86.

Fondly called as Swami, Sreenivasan was a mentor and guide for many cub journalists in the city. He stepped into the field of journalism following the footstep of his father T. N. Ramasamy who was a correspondent with The Hindu.

Regardless of the age, Sreenivasan’s passion to report local developments for the Tamil daily was an inspiration for many journalists. Many of his senior and junior co-workers remembered him as an affable person. His knowledge about the transformation of Kozhikode to its current state of growth was impressive, they recalled.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists and the Senior Journalists’ Forum expressed condolences over the departure of the senior journalist. The cremation will take place at the Puthiyapalam crematorium at 12 noon on Friday. He is survived by wife Susheela and daughter Vijaya.

