Veteran journalist K.M. Roy passes away aged 84

Veteran journalist K.M. Roy died at his residence in K.P. Vallon Road, Kadavanthra, here on Saturday noon. He was 84.

A multi-faceted personality, he also made his mark as an author and teacher. Roy was secretary general of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists and State president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) twice.

Many publications

He made his foray into journalism in 1961 by joining Keralaprakasham while pursuing Masters at Maharajas College here. The other publications he served include Deshabandhu, Keralabhushanam, The Economic Times and The Hindu, apart from the news agency UNI. He retired from active journalism as general editor of Mangalam.

A recipient of numerous awards and recognitions from within the country and abroad, an editorial he wrote following the demolition of Babri Masjid fetched him a national award.

During the past two decades, he found time to write in many publications and had a column titled ‘Irulum Velichavum’ in Mangalam weekly. The books he authored include Irulum Velichavum and Kaalathinu Munpe Nadanna Manjooraan.

His body will be kept at Ernakulam Press Club from 9.15 am for 10 minutes on Sunday for the public to pay their last respects. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Thevara, with official honours.

His son, Manu Roy, who was fielded as LDF candidate in the 2019 byelection to Ernakulam Assembly constituency (hitherto considered an UDF forte), brought down the vote margin of the UDF candidate to 3,673, from the previous margin of 21,989 votes.

An icon: CM

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Roy as an icon who left an indelible mark in journalism and one who upheld the right of speech and expression. He always advocated upholding of ethics in different spheres of life, including politics, he said.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, BJP State president K. Surendran, other politicians including Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan and Binoy Viswam, and Bishop Joseph Kariyil were among those who condoled his death.