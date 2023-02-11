Veteran journalist G. Sekharan Nair passes away

February 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Veteran journalist and former Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Mathrubhumi daily, G. Sekharan Nair, died here on Saturday morning. He was 75.

He had undergone a heart surgery recently and was under treatment at a private hospital.

He began his journalistic career in 1969 and worked at All India Radio before joining Mathrubhumi in 1980. He served as the bureau chief in Thiruvananthapuram among other places and as chief sub-editor in Kozhikode.

Sekharan Nair was prominent among those who blazed a trail with their investigative reporting in Malayalam journalism. In his half-a-century journalistic career, he bagged three State awards for excellence in investigative journalism.

He reported on the assassination of Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa in 1993.

He also covered the SAARC summit in Colombo in 1999 and the International Press Institute General Assembly in Belgrade in 2008.

Author of two books, he was the recipient of more than 30 awards.

He is survived by wife Radhamani Amma and children Deepa and Dileep.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the death of Sekharan Nair. His work as a journalist deeply reflected hs commitment to the profession and society, Mr. Khan said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said many of Sekharan Nair’s reports on political and social issues created ripples.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, and Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran also mourned the passing of Sekharan Nair.