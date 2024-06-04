Veteran journalist B.R.P. Bhaskar passes away

Veteran journalist and activist B.R.P. Bhaskar breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. He was 92.

In a career spanning nearly seven decades, he worked with some of the most reputed news organisations such as The Hindu, The Statesman, Patriot, Deccan Herald and UNI and reported major developments of the time.

Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar won many awards, including the Kerala government’s Swadeshabhimani-Kesari award, during his long and illustrious career that began when he joined The Hindu in Chennai as sub-editor. After stints in The Statesman and Patriot, he joined the UNI where he worked as its bureau chief in Kolkata and Kashmir. He retired from the Deccan Herald and later worked as editorial consultant for Asianet channel and other media houses.

Social issues

He was a columnist for many Malayalam and English publications. He intervened in many social issues till the last through his writings and speeches.

Newsroom, his experiences that were first published in a weekly, won the 2023 Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award in 2023.

Mr. Bhaskar was born at Kayikkara in Thiruvananthapuram district in 1932. His father A.K. Bhaskar was an Ezhava leader and owner of Navabharatham newspaper, and this fuelled his interest and connection with journalism. He holds a graduate degree from the University of Kerala and postgraduate degree from Philippines University.

His wife Rama predeceased him. His daughter Bindu, a journalist and professor at the Asian College of Journalism, died of cancer in 2019.

Condolences

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a social media post, condoled the demise of Mr. Bhaskar. “He enriched the national media scene with deep commitment to ethics, professionalism, and democratic ideals. His guiding role in early years of Malayalam TV has been memorable.”

Mourning Mr. Bhaskar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the journalist had made innumerable contributions to English and Malayalam. His writings in the area of media studies were notable.