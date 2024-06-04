GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Veteran journalist BRP Bhaskar passes away

BRP Bhaskar, veteran journalist and activist, passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of impactful journalism and activism

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:39 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran Journalist and social activist B R P Bhaskar. GOPAKUMAR S

Veteran Journalist and social activist B R P Bhaskar. GOPAKUMAR S | Photo Credit: GOPAKUMAR S

Veteran journalism and activist BRP Bhaskar breathed his last in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday morning. He was 92.

‘Prathibha Puraskaram'for senior journalists

In a career spanning nearly seven decades, he worked with some of the most reputed news outlets such as The Hindu, The Statesman, Patriot, and Deccan Herald, and UNI.

Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar won many awards, including the Kerala government’s Swadesabhimani Kesari award during his long and illustrious career that began with the The Hindu. After stints in The Statesman and Patriot, he joined the UNI where he worked as its bureau chief in Kolkata and Kashmir for long. After retiring from Deccan Herald, he worked as editorial consultant for Asianet channel.

He was also a columnist for many Malayalam and English publications. He intervened in many social issues through his writings and speeches. Newsroom, his experiences that were first published in a weekly, won the 2023 Kerala Sahithya Award in 2023.

ALSO READ:ONV literary award for Pratibha Ray

He was born in Kayikkara, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1932. His father A K Bhaskar was an Ezhava leader and owner of Nava Bharatham newspaper, and this fuelled his interest in journalism. After graduation from the University of Kerala and post graduation from the Philippines University, he joined The Hindu as a sub-editor.

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram

