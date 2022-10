Eminent gynaecologist Achapilla Joseph died at her house in Irinjalakuda on Tuesday. She was 98.

Dr. Achapilla, who completed her medical studies from Vellore Medical College, worked for many years at Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur, and later at Lal Memorial Hospital, Irinjalakuda. Her body will be handed over to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.